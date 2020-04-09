17,000,000 now out of work, depression and suicides to follow, and they laugh at you

Watch this video. Listen to what the doctor says, and watch the news anchor react with complete disbelief, as he finds out for the first time that the fix is in:

SHOCKING: MN Sen & Dr. @drscottjensen said that he received a 7 pg doc from @mnhealth to fill out death certificates with a diagnosis of #COVID-19 whether the person actually died from COVID-19 or not.



Why is #MN inflating COVID-19 death numbers? pic.twitter.com/llvHDoIMGH — Chris Berg (@chrisbergPOVNOW) April 8, 2020

So the written directives are exactly as Cruella Birx splained them to you on Tuesday:

Here is Dr. Birx saying that the government is recording anyone who dies with coronavirus in the United States, regardless of any other health issue, as a death from coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/p2nIhH4bHP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 7, 2020

“There are other countries that if you had a preexisting condition and let’s say the virus caused you to go to the ICU and then have a heart or kidney problem, some countries are recording that as a heart issue or a kidney issue and not a COVID-19 death. Right now we’re still recording it and the great thing about having forms that come in and a form that has the ability to mark it as COVID-19 infection, the intent is right now that if someone dies with COVID-19 we are counting that as a COVID-19 death.”

Reminds me of the guy in PA who fell and cracked his head open and died… from the Corona:

CORONAVIRUS PATIENT DIES IN LEHIGH VALLEY

“Lehigh County Coroner Eric Minnich confirmed the patient died Friday night at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill. He said the primary cause of the man’s death was a head injury from a fall at home, but that the virus was listed as a contributing factor to his death. The case was one of two cases from Washington that were reported in the advisory. The other case is that of a 60-year-old man who is recuperating at home. They are the borough’s first two reported cases of the virus.” https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/coronavirus/2020/03/2nd-coronavirus-patient-dies-in-lehigh-valley-he-was-61-and-from-warren-county.html

Following is the exchange from yesterday’s presser. A reporter brought up the “misleading” reports about padding the numbers. If you saw it live, and what you can’t read in the text, is that they were laughing as they lied through the answer. They answered that the converse is actually true, you see. They are laughing at you.

Speaker 33: (01:35:20)

Mr. Vice President, last question about Dr. Birx or Dr. Fauci. As you are both probably aware, there’s a lot of misinformation conspiracy theories out there about the coronavirus. There are some commentators who are suggesting that the number of dead are being inflated because they’re saying that people who are dying with other issues are being listed as COVID-19 deaths. Perhaps you’ve seen some of this commentary. You may be too busy to see it, but it is out there. What do you say to those folks who are making the claim without really any evidence that these deaths are being padded, that the number of COVID-19 deaths are being padded. For example, somebody might die from a number of factors, but had coronavirus are being listed as coronavirus deaths and because of that, the number is being inflated.

Mike Pence: (01:36:13)

That’s fair question. You might also speak about the converse.

Deborah Birx: (01:36:17)

Yeah, we’ve been hearing the converse to that. We’ve been hearing both sides of that. I think we’ve made it very clear, I think every time I’ve been up here about the comorbidities and so most of the people… We talked about the Italy data. The majority of the Italians who succumbed to this had three or more comorbidities. This has been known from the beginning so those individuals will have an underlying condition, but that underlying condition did not because their acute death when it’s related to a COVID infection. In fact, it’s the opposite. Having an underlying condition and getting this virus we know is particularly damaging to those individuals. We don’t know all the pathophysiology. I wish we did right now. We see a lot of vasculitis where Tony and I came from. Tony, actually… Dr Fauci started in the vasculitis in Wagner’s.

Deborah Birx: (01:37:21)

I mean these are things we have studied for a long time. We are trying to understand the pathophysiology, but what we can tell you at this moment, if you have asthma, if you have renal disease, if you have diabetes, if you have hypertension, these are preexisting conditions that puts you at a greater risk to having a worse outcome.

Dr. Fauci: (01:37:41)

Just add a comment to that because having been through other serious issues, particularly the very painful early years of HIV AIDS, when people talk about conspiracy theories. You will always have conspiracy theories when you have a very challenging public health crises. They are nothing but distractions. I can assure you, we have so much to do to protect the health and the welfare of the American people that I would just hope we just put those conspiracy stuff and let somebody write a book about it later on, but not now.

Ah yes, HIV AIDS. I hope no one ever forgets that Fauci was the guy who claimed the entire population was equally at risk of contracting HIV. By masking the reality of the primary means of transmission, those most at risk were put in more danger. People died as a result, while the rest of the country lived in fear of a mystery virus that posed no threat to them. Misinformation and induction of maximum panic… remember?