It’s still Easter! Welcome to the Octave!

Easter Monday:

INTROIT Ex. 13:5, 9

The Lord has brought you into a land flowing with milk and honey, alleluia! so that the law of the Lord may ever be on your lips, alleluia, alleluia!

Ps. 104:1. Praise the Lord and invoke his name; make His deeds known among the nations.



COLLECT

Your resurrection, O God, has brought healing to a sick world. Continue to shower from heaven gifts upon Your people that they may freely march forward to eternal life.

GRADUAL Ps. 117:24, 2

This is the day the Lord has made; let us be glad and rejoice in it.

Let Israel proclaim now that the Lord is good, that His mercy endures forever.

Try to keep the season holy by participating through http://LatinMass.live and/or attending Adoration if you can. It’s not a coincidence that all this is happening at a time when technology can assist us when the Church can’t, or won’t. Read the Mass every day. Get off the internet and make time for some additional spiritual reading. If you are like me, things have been a bit distracting these past several weeks, and you still have reading that was intended for Lent that you never got to.

The Lord is good! His mercy endures forever. Get with the program. Nothing else going on around you matters. The Long Lent is over and He is truly risen. He is commanding from on high, He is in control. He loves you with an infinite love, and He desires for you to love Him back. This isn’t sentimentalism; He loves you deeply and He has a deep yearning for you to love Him back. The Creator of the Universe made you in order that you should know, love, and serve Him in this world, so that you can be with Him forever in the next. You were born for this.

Learn to love our Lord through the law.