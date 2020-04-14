Still undercooked? Cook them books some mo!

It is absolutely unbelievable that no one is calling this out as bullshit. New York just went back 33 days and added everyone who previously didn’t die of the Corona to the Corona count, even if they never tested positive. You know, just part of following the “local trends” guidance from the CDC.

April 14 (Reuters) – U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by at least 2,228 on Tuesday, a single-day record, to top 28,300, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak. The previous single-day record was 2,069, set last Friday.

The increase of 2,228 deaths excludes a revision by New York City to include deaths presumed to be due to the novel coronavirus but never tested dating back to March 11. New York City’s health department said the death toll is now over 10,000, including the 3,700 deaths added on Tuesday.

https://news.trust.org/item/20200414214724-hfp57