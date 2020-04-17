BOOM: Forced quarantine is major CAUSE of Corona transmission: 80% of cases

When have you ever heard of forcing healthy people to stay home, instead of isolating the sick and the vulnerable? Have you wondered why you’ve never before heard of “flattening the curve,” or “social distancing?” Have you noticed that the “experts” in charge of destroying our country manage to be wrong about almost everything?

Folks, get outside. Get some fresh air and sunshine. Stop hiding in your houses. Why? Because sun+heat kills viruses, and your house is a petri dish.

Here is the study that proves it:

ABSTRACT

Background: By early April 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had infected nearly one million people and had spread to nearly all countries worldwide. It is essential to understand where and how SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted. Methods: Case reports were extracted from the local Municipal Health Commissions of 320 prefectural cities (municipalities) in China, not including Hubei province, between 4 January and 11 February 2020. We identified all outbreaks involving three or more cases and reviewed the major characteristics of the enclosed spaces in which the outbreaks were reported and associated indoor environmental issues. Results: Three hundred and eighteen outbreaks with three or more cases were identified, involving 1245 confirmed cases in 120 prefectural cities. We divided the venues in which the outbreaks occurred into six categories: homes, transport, food, entertainment, shopping, and miscellaneous. Among the identified outbreaks, 53.8% involved three cases, 26.4% involved four cases, and only 1.6% involved ten or more cases. Home outbreaks were the dominant category (254 of 318 outbreaks; 79.9%), followed by transport (108; 34.0%; note that many outbreaks involved more than one venue category). Most home outbreaks involved three to five cases. We identified only a single outbreak in an outdoor environment, which involved two cases. Conclusions: All identified outbreaks of three or more cases occurred in an indoor environment, which confirms that sharing indoor space is a major SARS-CoV-2 infection risk.

Source: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.04.20053058v1