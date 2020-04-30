AZ Gov. Ducey extends lock down, threatens violators with six months in jail

Yes, he did, on live TV. During the Q&A, just after the 42 minute mark.

The question was about small business owners who decide to open early, as there is a strong push for this, despite the order. I suppose it would also apply to patrons: $2500 fine and six months in jail. He also threatened to revoke liquor licenses, which is effectively a death warrant for a restaurant.

Let’s review the current situation in Arizona: 76 people under the age of 65 have died, in a state with a population of 8MM people. The illness mostly affects vulnerable elderly in nursing homes.

Covid death curve is past peak:

Covid ER and inpatient curve in steep decline:

Total Covid hospitalization curve peaked March 29-April 5:

Covid cases requiring ICU is fairly flat and way below capacity: (Total ICU beds in AZ = 2210)

Percentage of ventilators in use is low:

Now remember, the Arizona statute which enumerates the necessary conditions for a health emergency to be declared is A.R.S 36-787, paragraph A:

A. During a state of emergency or state of war emergency declared by the governor in which there is an occurrence or imminent threat of an illness or health condition caused by bioterrorism, an epidemic or pandemic disease or a highly fatal infectious agent or biological toxin and that poses a substantial risk of a significant number of human fatalities or incidents of permanent or long-term disability, the department shall coordinate all matters pertaining to the public health emergency response of the state.

The original emergency declaration was made based on the models that suggested 60,000 people could die in AZ, so the criteria for “imminent threat” was indeed met at that time. But now we have hard data. The data provided by the state shows that there is no “imminent threat that poses a substantial risk of a significant loss of human fatalities.” Doesn’t that make the state of emergency unlawful? If not, why not?

I’ve posed these questions to the AZ Office of the Attorney General this afternoon.

Stay tuned.