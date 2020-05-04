No masks required: WHO now says SWEDEN did it right!

The virus is not a hoax. The virus is real, and highly contagious. We are probably a few weeks away from finding out that tens of millions of people in the U.S. have already had it, and we are building toward that big beautiful herd immunity that Dr. Fauci so dreads. https://nonvenipacem.com/2020/04/07/fauci-models-say-the-darndest-things-thou-wilst-be-my-prisoner-until-2022-and-lets-hope-we-dont-achieve-herd-immunity/

The virus is also very mild in most people. Here in AZ, only 76 people under the age of 65 have died. Most of them probably had an underlying health issue, because that is what the general data tells us. The data also tells us that even that number is wildly inflated. The reality is probably single digit deaths, if they are counted correctly. Population of AZ is 8MM.

I went to the doctor today for blood work. He has a lab tech on-site. I wasn’t sure exactly what to expect, but I don’t own a mask so… let’s see what happens.

Turns out that no masks are required. This is an office with multiple confirmed cases of Covid. Not only are the patients not required to wear masks, even the girls in the office weren’t wearing them. The only person I encountered who was wearing one was the phlebotomist, which is understandable. She is working a half meter from your face.

Are you starting to understand the confluence of hype, hoax, and tyranny?

Well, we are now to the point where the WHO is flopping to Sweden:

Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization’s Emergencies Program, says: “I think if we are to reach a new normal, I think in many ways Sweden represents a future model — if we wish to get back to a society in which we don’t have lockdowns.” The Swedish ambassador to the U.S., Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter, says: “We could reach herd immunity in the capital” of Stockholm as early as sometime in May. That would dramatically limit spread of the virus. A month ago, we first wrote about Sweden’s approach, which we said “relies more on calibrated precautions and isolating only the most vulnerable than on imposing a full lockdown.” https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/05/coronavirus-crisis-sweden-refused-lockdown-other-countries-following/ Those dirty bastards. In other news, the quarantine is over. It has been over for several weeks in most places, and in many others it never really happened. Anyone who tries to tell you that we beat Covid by sheltering in place is a damned dirty liar. Walmarts, grocery stores, and Home Depot packed to the rafters in all 50 states. No one really stayed at home. Not very much, anyway. All we did was destroy the economy and millions of small businesses. Oh and the bailout; what’s another $4T amongst friends? And now people are just so over it. “Bye-bye shelter-in-place. Hello re-opening. Apple’s Mobility Trends report shows that traffic in the US and other countries like Germany has pretty much doubled in the past three weeks. It had been down up to 72%. And location data provider Foursquare says that gas and fast food visits are back to pre-COVID-19 levels…“ https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2020/05/01/apple-data-shows-shelter-in-place-is-ending-whether-governments-want-it-to-or-not/