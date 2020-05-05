Barnhardt Podcast #110

I was again honored to guest-host the Barnhardt Podcast. Thank you to both Ann and SuperNerd for all they do. Please support them in any way you can, if you can. Enjoy!

[Direct link to the MP3 file]

In this episode we discuss the antipapacy and its relation to current events, aka, the confluence of NWO, antichurch, and CoronaCold, seen through the lens of Bergoglio as key player. The use of non-refutable falsity argumentation in rational discourse (as opposed to the antipope thesis, which is grounded in Canon Law and visible evidence). The use of non-refutable falsity argumentation in rational discourse to “prove” that lock downs saved billions of lives and we should thank them for the tyranny. Why is Dr. Fauci rooting against herd immunity? If you think shutting down the Mass and Sacraments has ANYTHING to do with public health, you aren’t paying attention. How this situation will almost certainly be a major factor in the ending of the Bergoglian Antipapacy. How the diabolical always tell you who they are and what their plans are. Diabolical Disorientation causing stupidity and the inability to see conspiracies that are openly manifest. Demonic possession, oppression, and infestation. How every mortal sin is an invitation and vector of demonic entry, which is not removed in Confession.

Links, Reading, and Video:

The Matthew 17:20 Collect:

Almighty God, the Sovereign of all things, you gave the keys of the Kingdom to Your servant Peter, and his validly elected successors, we ask that Your Church here on Earth be quickly cleansed of the Modernist Infiltration, all immoral clerics, and all other corruption; that the Antipope Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s invalid election be publicly recognized, and completely nullified, before the death of Your servant Pope Benedict XVI; that Bergoglio repent, return to the One Holy Catholic Faith, and that in the fullness of Your time die in a state of grace and achieve the beatific vision; [all this we ask] through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with You, and the Holy Ghost, one God, now and for ever. Amen.

