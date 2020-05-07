Ahemmmm… “guests” …
CoronaCold is the gift that keeps on giving, apparently.
I do have to wonder, if it is “not paid for with taxpayer money,” how exactly does it work? Is this just California Dreamin’? Is the San Fran DPH a revenue-generating enterprise? Are they magic? Because I’m pretty sure the only way they have funding is from taxes. Unless the weed and booze was donated, of course.
Full story: https://www.foxnews.com/us/san-francisco-homeless-addicts-in-hotels-coronavirus-debate
Also, how do you smoke weed with a mask on?
Oh. Never mind.
2 thoughts on “Room Service: Free weed and booze for San Fran homeless!”
If the Democrats are receiving funding from means other than tax revenue…
Good point.