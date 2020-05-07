Room Service: Free weed and booze for San Fran homeless!

Posted on

Ahemmmm… “guests” …

CoronaCold is the gift that keeps on giving, apparently.

I do have to wonder, if it is “not paid for with taxpayer money,” how exactly does it work? Is this just California Dreamin’? Is the San Fran DPH a revenue-generating enterprise? Are they magic? Because I’m pretty sure the only way they have funding is from taxes. Unless the weed and booze was donated, of course.

Full story: https://www.foxnews.com/us/san-francisco-homeless-addicts-in-hotels-coronavirus-debate

Also, how do you smoke weed with a mask on?

Oh. Never mind.

2 thoughts on “Room Service: Free weed and booze for San Fran homeless!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.