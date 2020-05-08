The Gates of Hell and the Mark of the Beast

The following essay came to me anonymously. I don’t know the author, and have no way of asking permission. I am reprinting it here primarily because it contains a lot of information in a concise format, and the annotation is excellent. All of the footnotes are hot linked to original sources.

Bill Gates is Setting the Stage for the Mark of the Beast

Scott Keisler – April 20, 2020

In 2016 a powerful confab of globalists converged at the UN headquarters in New York, New York to launch a global initiative called ID2020. The vision of ID2020 is ostensibly to advocate “for ethical, privacy-protecting approaches to digital ID”(1) and to provide IDs for “over 1 billion people worldwide (who) do not have access to any form of identification.”(2)

The Rockefeller Foundation provided the seed money for the ambitious ID project and continues to be an ongoing supporter of ID2020’s work.(3) The project’s other founding members include Gavi The Vaccine Alliance, Microsoft, Accenture and IDEO.org.(4) The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gave $750 million to set up the aforementioned Gavi in 1999 and “the (Gates) Foundation is a key Gavi partner in vaccine market shaping.”(5) Thus between Microsoft and The Gates Foundation ID2020 has been operating under the guiding hand of Bill Gates from the onset.

ID2020 seeks “to leverage immunization as an opportunity to establish digital identity”(6) and to “provide a unique digital identity to everyone on the planet.”(7) Of course all this will be done, we are told, with the utmost respect for personal privacy, security and choice.(8) After all, “Participation in the modern economy, the ability to buy and sell, attain employment, healthcare, social services and more are virtually impossible without a digital identity.”(9)(emphasis added)

So basically Bill Gates has adopted as his personal mission the task of enrolling every single person on the planet in a global ID database. And vaccines are the vehicle through which this will be accomplished.

Last week Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. penned a scathing article exposing Bill Gates for what he really is,

“Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.”(10)

Kennedy continues,

“In 2010, when Gates committed $10 billion to the WHO, he said ‘We must make this the decade of vaccines.'”(11)

And,

“In addition to using his philanthropy to control WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, and PATH, Gates funds a private pharmaceutical company that manufactures vaccines and is donating $50 million to 12 pharmaceutical companies to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine.”(12)

If you aren’t familiar with the atrocities that have been committed around the globe by Bill Gates in the name of vaccination and population control Kennedy gives a concise overview here.

Some readers may not know that Bill Gates’ father was on the Board of Planned Parenthood(13), the abortion provider that was founded on racist principles and eugenics. For the Gateses culling the earth of useless eaters is a generational enterprise. (See Gates endorsing Death Panels here.)

On March 19, 2020 Bill Gates took to Reddit to propose a digital certificate to identify those who have received the Covid19 vaccination.(14) Vaccination recipients, according to Gates, can be given a “quantum dot tattoo”(15), which is “a bit of dye that is invisible to the naked eye” but that can be seen with infrared light.(16) The tattoo would store a digital file that could be read with a scanner or a smartphone.(17) This quantum dot tattoo was developed at MIT and funded by…guess who?(18)

It doesn’t take too much imagination to see the convergence of a mandatory vaccination and a mandatory global digital ID here(19) – a present from the Globalists that would eventually be required to buy and sell in the Brave New post Covid19 World.(19)

On March 26, 2020 Microsoft filed Patent WO/2020/060606 (note that last number) which uses ‘body activity’ to authorize and verify cryptocurrency transactions.(20) Examples of body activity include “brain wave, pulse rate or body heat radiation”.(21)

Cryptocurrency is block-chain oriented and could very well serve as the currency in the coming global cashless society.

It’s interesting that the name of the initiative in view is ID2020. Not ID2019, ID2021 or ID2025. It is also curious that Dr. Anthony Fauci of The White House’s Coronavirus Task Force said in 2017, almost prophetically, “There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases.”(22)

It’s almost as if this was all planned some time ago.

Fauci “serves as a member of the Leadership Council for the Global Vaccine Action Plan developed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, UNICEP and Fauci’s own NIAID — the plan that calls for a ‘Decade of Vaccines’ to spread far and wide, all around the globe.”(23) Bill Gates “has a multi-million dollar relationship with Dr. Fauci.”(24) Suffice it to say the connections between Gates and Fauci are extensive (see here). And here is Dr. Fauci very clearly giving the Masonic Hidden Hand gesture at a recent White House press conference for the whole world to see.

Was Fauci making an announcement to ‘enlightened’ initiates around the world?

Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead,

so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.

This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666. Revelation 13:16-18

I’m not saying this is the Mark of the Beast but the groundwork and infrastructure are definitely being laid.