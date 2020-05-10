You think the masks are stupid? Next up: Goggles!

I must say, all this haute couture is going to make for some hideous tan lines this summer.

The following is brought to you by one of the primary sponsors of Event 201, Johns Hopkins:

Scientists have claimed the coronavirus can enter the body through the eyes after finding they contain a protein used by the infection to bind to cells. The coronavirus latches onto ACE-2 receptors, known as the ‘gateway’ into cells inside body. A team led by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have now found the eyes produce ACE-2, making them a target for the virus.

…Viral particles can be found in tears that ‘could result in transmission to other individuals’.

‘Infection of ocular surface cells could lead to the eye as being an important carrier, with ocular virus shedding constituting a significant mechanism for infection of other individuals,’ they wrote. ‘This highlights the importance of safety practices including face masks and ocular contact precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 disease.’

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8304781/Coronavirus-enter-body-eyes.html