2 thoughts on “Fun with maps and fractions

  1. Yes, leading one to the conclusion that Democrats die at a higher rate or the numbers are fake or the people were just killed off. Probably all three are true.

    I’m waiting for the study that will show that more folks died from the ‘lockdown’ than the virus. See William Briggs answer to my comment. https://wmbriggs.com/post/30804/

    Reply

  2. enough said. might want to include table of the ages of fatalities. 82% over 65 in NC as of two days ago.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.