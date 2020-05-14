Apostate NeverPope loves him some masonic fraternal idol sacrifice sharing, or something

Imagine you were writing a pulp fiction, or writing the script for an intentionally bad B movie, with an apostate, communist, NWO, one world religion, idol worshiping antipope as the arch villain.

Could you honestly come up more obvious messaging? Right off the bat, “Higher Committee of Human Fraternity” is already better than anything to come out of Moscow in the 50s and 60s. Come on, channel your inner Dr. Evil.

Are you in union with this man? Are you in union with fasting and prayers to demons? You might want to think about that.

“Wherefore, my dearly beloved, fly from the service of idols. I speak as to wise men: judge ye yourselves what I say. The chalice of benediction, which we bless, is it not the communion of the blood of Christ? And the bread, which we break, is it not the partaking of the body of the Lord? For we, being many, are one bread, one body, all that partake of one bread. Behold Israel according to the flesh: are not they, that eat of the sacrifices, partakers of the altar? What then? Do I say, that what is offered in sacrifice to idols, is any thing? Or, that the idol is any thing? But the things which the heathens sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God. And I would not that you should be made partakers with devils. You cannot drink the chalice of the Lord, and the chalice of devils: you cannot be partakers of the table of the Lord, and of the table of devils.” -1 Cor 10:14-21