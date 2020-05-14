Imagine you were writing a pulp fiction, or writing the script for an intentionally bad B movie, with an apostate, communist, NWO, one world religion, idol worshiping antipope as the arch villain.
Could you honestly come up more obvious messaging? Right off the bat, “Higher Committee of Human Fraternity” is already better than anything to come out of Moscow in the 50s and 60s. Come on, channel your inner Dr. Evil.
Are you in union with this man? Are you in union with fasting and prayers to demons? You might want to think about that.
“Wherefore, my dearly beloved, fly from the service of idols. I speak as to wise men: judge ye yourselves what I say. The chalice of benediction, which we bless, is it not the communion of the blood of Christ? And the bread, which we break, is it not the partaking of the body of the Lord? For we, being many, are one bread, one body, all that partake of one bread. Behold Israel according to the flesh: are not they, that eat of the sacrifices, partakers of the altar? What then? Do I say, that what is offered in sacrifice to idols, is any thing? Or, that the idol is any thing? But the things which the heathens sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God. And I would not that you should be made partakers with devils. You cannot drink the chalice of the Lord, and the chalice of devils: you cannot be partakers of the table of the Lord, and of the table of devils.” -1 Cor 10:14-21
5 thoughts on “Apostate NeverPope loves him some masonic fraternal idol sacrifice sharing, or something”
The good thing about the continuing global interdict is that Catholics CAN’T intercommune with false gods.
God writes straight with crooked lines, after all.
“The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity”? Sounds like something out of the book “1984.” If I were writing satire, I couldn’t come up with a better phrase. And Francis uses it without joking. If Francis is the pope, the papacy is meaningless. He has been auditioning for the role of Prophet of the Antichrist for seven years now, and he’s a shoe-in for the part.
steak and eggs and bacon for me tonight!
Seriously, the diabolical comedy of it all is gobsmacking….I didn’t expect that.
We’re living in the Harlequin Romance version of the Eschaton…..the AC is gonna come on the scene looking like Fabio.
When his utterings are not crypto or outright communist, they just make absolutely no sense. Most of them, I can’t even figure out what he is trying to say. That’s probably a good thing I suppose.
Death to freemasonry and death to the anti-church. Christ the King now and forever.