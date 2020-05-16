From today’s Gospel in the novus ordo missae:

Jesus said to his disciples:

“If the world hates you, realize that it hated me first.

If you belonged to the world, the world would love its own;

but because you do not belong to the world,

and I have chosen you out of the world,

the world hates you.” – John 15:18-19

Italian Freemasonry Magazine Strongly Endorses Pope Francis’ Human Fraternity Document

By Edward Pentin

A document on human fraternity which Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar university, co-signed last year in Abu Dhabi, has been given a ringing endorsement in the magazine of Italy’s largest Freemasonic fraternity.

The Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together is “innovative” and a “slow-release drug” that could herald a “new era” and represent a “turning point for a new civilization,” writes Pierluigi Cascioli, a journalist with Nuovo Hiram, the quarterly magazine of the masonic Grand Orient lodge in Italy.

He adds that the text “is important both because of the two authoritative joint signatures and for its content.”

The five-page “Human Fraternity” document was praised when it was published as an effort to push back a drift toward a “clash of civilizations,” but it also received criticism for its syncretic elements and a controversial passage that stated the “diversity of religions” is “willed by God.”

https://edwardpentin.co.uk/italian-freemasonry-magazine-strongly-endorses-pope-francis-human-fraternity-document/

Thank you, Mr. Pentin, and h/t to Antonio Socci via tweetsville for the tip off on the Gospel passage from the N.O.

I was privileged to assist at Mass in the Old Rite this morning, where it is the Feast of St. Ubald of Gubbio, and the Mass is Statuit ei, Mass of a Confessor Bishop. The Gospel is from Matthew 25, the parable of the talents.

Have you been given talents which are suited for the current situation? Consider that the situation is extraordinary, and God expects the extraordinary from us, sometimes. Isn’t it wonderful how visible He has made everything, for those with eyes to see?