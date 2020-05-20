Vigil of the Ascension and Feast of St. Bernardine of Siena

Happy Rogation Days, Happy Vigil of the Ascension, and Happy Feast of St. Bernardine of Siena!

St. Bernardine died 576 years ago today, 20 May 1444, which also happened to be the Vigil of the Ascension that year, as it is today. Pretty cool convergence, and perhaps an opportunity for additional graces. St. Bernardine was famous for his preaching and for hearing confessions. He traveled throughout Italy, and was so popular, he was canonized just six years after his death. His popularity also made enemies, and he had to refute calumniations before two different popes. https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/02505b.htm

St. Bernardine was of noble birth and gave up everything for God. When the pestilence struck, he volunteered to work in the hospital, and ended up running it. Because, that’s what religious used to do, before TikTok.

He also had a devotion to St. Joseph, and so should you. St. Joseph is absolutely essential in all things related to the Sixth Commandment, and he will help you to live chastely according to your state in life. Below is a prayer card I include in my daily prayers, the Consecration to St. Joseph, as conceived by St. Bernardine of Siena.

St. Joseph and St. Bernardine, pray for us!