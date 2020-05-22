California: “A year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks”

Souls are literally falling into Hell because of this manufactured crisis. More deaths from suicide than CoronaCold. Imagine these were your loved ones, abandoning themselves to despair over forced quarantine, forced unemployment, and constant fear porn fed to them 24/7 by fake news media. If this doesn’t spark some serious righteous anger in you, better check your charity meter. Not only do the ridiculous lock downs need to end; the whole gig needs to be exposed for what it is, and people need to be arrested and charged with crimes. Where are all the other brave men and women on the front lines? SPEAK UP, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — Doctors at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek say they have seen more deaths by suicide during this quarantine period than deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

The head of the trauma in the department believes mental health is suffering so much, it is time to end the shelter-in-place order.

“Personally I think it’s time,” said Dr. Mike deBoisblanc. “I think, originally, this (the shelter-in-place order) was put in place to flatten the curve and to make sure hospitals have the resources to take care of COVID patients.We have the current resources to do that and our other community health is suffering.”

The numbers are unprecedented, he said.

“We’ve never seen numbers like this, in such a short period of time,” he said. “I mean we’ve seen a year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks.”

Kacey Hansen has worked as a trauma nurse at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for almost 33 years. She is worried because not only are they seeing more suicide attempts, she says they are not able to save as many patients as usual.

“What I have seen recently, I have never seen before,” Hansen said. “I have never seen so much intentional injury.”

https://abc7news.com/suicide-covid-19-coronavirus-rates-during-pandemic-death-by/6201962/