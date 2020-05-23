Barnhardt Podcast #111: The Burj Dubai of Elevator Pitches

The convergence of an invalid resignation and subsequent antipope, with the rise and visual exposition of the anti-church (including open idol worship inside St. Peter’s), with the Deep State/NWO deployment of the greatest crime against humanity ever executed, CoronaCold. Me thinks these ain’t coincidinks.

In this episode, Mark Docherty sits in for SuperNerd as we discuss: Antipapacy 2020! Why is Jorge Bergoglio an antipope, what has happened lately to add to the mountain of evidence that he enjoys none of the supernatural negative protection of a true pope, and why is it that current corona events seem to be in convergence? Benedict’s actions AFTER the Declaratio, but BEFORE he departed: Retention of title, retention of habit, retention of residence, retention of ring. Events since 28 Feb 2013: “Always and Forever,” not revoked. Ganswein speech. Latest Seewald book. Benedict continues to impart Apostolic Blessing and signs letters and authors books in papal name. Bergoglio antics since Ann’s second video on the antipapacy (June 2019) Pachama and idol worship inside St. Peter’s, obviously no supernatural negative protection for this man.

The Matthew 17:20 Collect:

Almighty God, the Sovereign of all things, you gave the keys of the Kingdom to Your servant Peter, and his validly elected successors, we ask that Your Church here on Earth be quickly cleansed of the Modernist Infiltration, all immoral clerics, and all other corruption; that the Antipope Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s invalid election be publicly recognized, and completely nullified, before the death of Your servant Pope Benedict XVI; that Bergoglio repent, return to the One Holy Catholic Faith, and that in the fullness of Your time die in a state of grace and achieve the beatific vision; [all this we ask] through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with You, and the Holy Ghost, one God, now and for ever. Amen.

