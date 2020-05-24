Sunday After The Ascension

Today’s Mass has a touch of Good Friday, a sense of loss, a note of resignation that Christ’s visible presence was not meant to continue. There was also a brave facing of the real world of Christian mystery, wherein charity is a constant need and violent opposition is a possible threat. But grace in the human heart is divine life shared with men: it is the seed of glory, the beginning of heaven. Mysteriously, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit — tabernacled in every soul that is alive with grace — are with every Christian as he goes on his missionary way to heaven.

https://tridentine-mass.blogspot.com/

Ah, Divine Grace. There is nothing better than knowing that your soul is a tabernacle. Such a strengthening thought! If God is with us, who can defeat us? Well, we need to be mindful that we need to navigate a fallen world.

Collect: “Almighty and everlasting God, make us ever bear a devout affection toward Thee, and with a sincere heart to serve Thy majesty.”

I talk quite a bit about maintaining a proper bearing, and how critical this is on the path toward sanctity. This is what is being prayed for in the Collect. It is also very much pointing forward to Pentecost, the Third Glorious Mystery, the fruit of which is ZEAL. Having a bearing of devout affection toward God is how you build your relationship with him, which in turn is the key to serving Him with a sincere heart.

From today’s Gospel: “They will put you out of the synagogues: yea, the hour cometh, that whosoever killeth you, will think that he doth a service to God. And these things will they do to you; because they have not known the Father, nor me. But these things I have told you, that when the hour shall come, you may remember that I told you of them.” John 16:2-4

Most of the time, evil is done by people who think they are “doing the right thing.” Never forget this. Yes, they think they are in the right, thinking “he doth a service to God.” Even atheists have a god. Your Savior is explaining this to you, so you remember this when it happens to you. It’s the very dynamic by which reason fails, and we wonder how reason can fail to completely. We need to stop being so surprised.

Much is going to be expected from us. We have the anti-church blossoming in full stench, under an apostate antipope who personally conducted demon worship inside St. Peter’s. Adding to this, we now have the greatest crime against humanity being openly executed and CHEERED by the masses. We have much ugliness coming in the near future, and most people aren’t ready for it.

Mind your bearing. Stay frosty.