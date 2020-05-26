The Big Lie is a proven winner, even though everyone learned about it in school

Or maybe everyone did NOT learn it in school. Anyone under 25 seems to have an astonishing denial of history, yet it is not limited to Gen Z. We’ve had at least 150 years of conditioning to reorient the human mind into accepting that reality is whatever the mind decides it to be. Rationality becomes the exercise of bending reality to conform to the intellect, instead of forming the intellect to correspond to reality. See how that works? This is modernism and the modern age, at its essence; denial of reality and the setting up of an anti-reality. The anti-reality becomes an idol to be worshipped.

From “Aethelfrith” in the combox:

Mark,

My family, especially my mother who calls me every day, will. Not. Give. Up. their strong attachment to this VirusRegime. My oldest living cousin, a healthcare worker who can verify the low hospital populations in the Bay Area, is still clinging to the VirusFearPorn even with the facts STARING HIM IN THE FACE!!!

I expressed my fear of going to stores and Costco, not because of the virus, but because of the masking rules. No matter how many times I explain that the “experts” warned us that the masks provide no protective value, I just keep getting told to SUBMIT. To ratify the Big Lie. “Just wear the mask when you go outside!” my mother says.

This has been going on for well over a month. Even with all of the cognitive dissonance, they love and adore Holy Mother Virus, even as I have repeatedly explained, and they can see for themselves, that the VirusRegime has made them afraid of each other.

God, save Thy people and bless Thy inheritance.

Saint Phillip Neri, pray for us.