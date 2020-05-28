“Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth”

Well, that didn’t take long.

Within hours of of yesterday’s cross-post from Fred Martinez, the Open Letter to Taylor Marshall, the following interview took place between Marshall and Dr. Edmund Mazza, a new and prominent adherent of the Benedict is Pope position. His position is nuanced, and contains elements which are new to the argument. The video is almost two hours, but it is well worth your time. I took notes, and will be publishing a timestamped copy of this when I have time. Much more to come.

Professor Mazza’s full thesis can be found here: https://www.barnhardt.biz/2020/05/27/guest-post-dr-edmund-mazzas-position-paper-on-the-invalidity-of-pope-benedicts-resignation/