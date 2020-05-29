A headline can be factually true, and yet still be a massive lie. Surely a learned art, taught deep in the bowels of Alinsky U.

The illustrious totally non-biased non-partisan harbinger and arbiter of troof: PEW RESEARCH CENTER <blue check mark>

How many people do you think clicked through to the graph, to find out the real story?

A headline can be factually true, and yet still be a massive lie. I imagine this is a learned art, taught deep in the bowels of Alinsky University. https://t.co/aGs56iogIv — Non Veni Pacem (@nonvenipacem) May 27, 2020

Never forget how much they hate you.