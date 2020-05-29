Barnhardt Podcast #112: Emitte lucem tuam et veritatem tuam

Combox open!

[Direct link to the MP3 file]

In this episode, Mark Docherty and Ann are joined by special guest Dr. Edmund Mazza, PhD, scholar, professor, author, and as of this week, central figure in the question of who is the one true pope of the One True Church. ICYMI, Dr. Mazza was interviewed by Dr. Taylor Marshall on his YouTube podcast on 27 May, where Dr. Mazza laid out his thesis regarding the defective resignation of the papacy by Pope Benedict XVI (long may he reign). Supporting evidence includes the +Ganswein speech at the Greg in 2016 (h/t Don Scotus and the Immaculate Conception), Benedict’s last General Audience 27 Feb 2013, Benedict’s Declaratio, Seewald book interview 2017, +Miller book/dissertation, St Peter’s transfer of the Holy See from Antioch to Rome, the Prophecy of Malachi, etc etc. We ran out of time, so Part Two of this episode is Coming Soon!

Links, Reading, and Video:

Collect for the Feast of Saint Augustine of Canterbury:

O God, Who by the preaching and miracles of blessed Augustine, Thy Confessor and Bishop, didst vouchsafe to illumine the English people with the light of the true faith: grant that, through his intercession, the hearts of those who have gone astray may return to the unity of Thy truth and that we may be of one mind in doing Thy will. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God for ever and ever. Amen.

Feedback: please send your questions, comments, and suggestions to podcast@barnhardt.biz

SuperNerd Media produces the Barnhardt Podcast; if you would like to support the technical maintenance of the podcast and the hosting of Ann’s website you can send donations to “SuperNerd Media” to 10940 Parallel Pkwy #K303, Kansas City, KS, 66109. Alternatively, you could email an Amazon.com gift certificate to donations@supernerdmedia.com

The Infant Jesus of Prague handles Ann’s financial stuff. Click image for details. [If you have a recurring donation set up and need to cancel for whatever reason – don’t hesitate to do so!]

This entry was posted in Barnhardt Podcast on May 29, ARSH 2020 by SuperNerd.