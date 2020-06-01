From the beginning of His public ministry, Jesus demanded essential belief in Himself as God’s Son and as mankind’s Redeemer. He is the light of the world. It is the very nature of light to shine. And healthy eyes welcome light. But God does not force open the eyes that are blinded by contentment with self and with this world. Jesus chose to let His light shine on all men through His invisible Holy Spirit. Neither continent nor ocean, neither race nor class, is any hindrance to His mighty but gentle coming. He asks only integrity of life and a believing heart. https://tridentine-mass.blogspot.com/

Well said! Choose the light! All is visible for those with eyes to see.

It’s Pentecost Monday, and we continue with the Sequence. There are some truly cringe-worthy Anglicanised versions of the Latin, but I am settling on this as one of the better ones. Blessed Octave, y’all!

Come Thou Holy Spirit, come,

And from Thy celestial home

Shed a ray of light divine.

Come, Thou Father of the poor,

Come, Thou source of all our store,

Come, within our bosoms shrine,



Thou of Comforters the best,

Thou the soul’s delightful guest,

Sweet refreshment here below.

In our labor rest most sweet,

Pleasant coolness in the heat,

Solace in the midst of woe.



O most blessed Light divine,

Shine within these hearts of Thine,

And our inmost being fill.

Where Thou art not, man hath nought,

Nothing good in deed or thought,

Nothing free from taint of ill.



Heal our wounds, our strength renew,

On our dryness pour Thy dew,

Wash the stains of guilt away.

Bend the stubborn heart and will,

Melt the frozen, warm the chill,

Guide the steps that go astray.



On Thy faithful who adore,

And confess Thee evermore,

In Thy sevenfold gifts descend.

Give them virtue’s sure reward,

Give them Thy salvation, Lord,

Give them joys that never end.

Amen. Alleluia.