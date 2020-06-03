Barnhardt Podcast #113: Leave the Bishopric, Take the Papacy

Canon 748.1: All persons are bound to seek the truth in those things which regard God and His Church and by virtue of divine law are bound by the obligation and possess the right of embracing and observing the truth which they have come to know.

In this episode, Mark and Ann are again joined by Dr. Edmund Mazza. We further explore his thesis that the words and actions of Pope Benedict suggest that he intended to separate the functional aspects of the papacy from the ontological essence of the papacy, having himself retained the latter. In delegating the governance function/active role/ministry, it appears Benedict may have done so by attempting to separate the See of Rome from the Primacy itself. There are conflicting opinions going back at least to the 19th century, of whether such a thing is even possible. What we do know, with metaphysical certitude, is that the question of splitting the governing powers of the papacy was being widely discussed since at least the mid-20th century. We also know, from no less an authority than Anglican convert and ultramontanist Cardinal Manning, that the idea of splitting off the Roman See from the Primacy is NOT a heretical idea. Accepting for the sake of argument that this split is both possible and not heretical, we proceed to probe the evidence for the better part of two hours.

Links, Reading, and Video:

Rev. Thomas Livius C.SS.R., St. Peter, Bishop of Rome, or the Roman episcopate of the Prince of the Apostles proved from the Fathers, history and archeology, (London: Burns and Oates, 1888), 284-85. Nihil obstat: T.E. Bridgett, C.SS.R. (Censor Duputatus) [Finds no doctrinal error in the work.] Imprimatur: Henry Edward Manning, (Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster)

https://archive.org/details/stpeterbishop00liviuoft/page/n5/mode/2up

https://archive.org/details/stpeterbishop00liviuoft/page/n5/mode/2up It was Cardinal Manning, not Cardinal Newman, who represented true orthodoxy and subsequent conversion from Anglicanism:

https://www.barnhardt.biz/2019/10/13/it-should-have-been-manning-today-read-on-and-see-why/

https://www.barnhardt.biz/2019/10/13/it-should-have-been-manning-today-read-on-and-see-why/ Fatima and Bl. Emmerich, prophesy of “two popes,” a “bishop dressed in white,” and how it looks when someone passes in front a mirror (you see two: one real, the other is an opposite/inversion:

https://www.barnhardt.biz/2020/01/27/fr-z-calls-attention-to-the-mirror-motif-in-the-secret-of-fatima/

https://www.barnhardt.biz/2020/01/27/fr-z-calls-attention-to-the-mirror-motif-in-the-secret-of-fatima/ Pastor Aeternus (Vatican I, Dogmatic Constitution on Papal Infallibility)

https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/teachings/vatican-is-dogmatic-constitution-pastor-aeternus-on-the-church-of-christ-243

