This moment of prayer is officially condemned by the antichurch Posted on June 3, 2020 Archbishop Wilton Gregory condemns the US President's visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington as "manipulative." https://t.co/TPfIUPrEHl— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) June 3, 2020
3 thoughts on “This moment of prayer is officially condemned by the antichurch”
Infuriating that the non-essential bishop Winton would do this. Same for that sickening, evil little pansy James Martin who also issued a similar tweet yesterday. May God Bless President Trump and draw him home to Holy Mother Church. Likewise, may He destroy the anti-church and freemasonry which at this point, are one in the same.
Everyday we read about more repulsive actions by our feminized, homosexual oriented, and socialistic Bishops. This is utterly disgusting as it undermines Christ and His teaching. I think this is another example of Our Lady’s prophesies coming true and another sign of the End Times.
Anybody know what’s happened to Aqua?…haven’t seen him around anywhere for a while…sure do miss his ‘voice’.