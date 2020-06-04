Tune in this Friday, when antipope explains the coming re-education to the yoots

They say that unless those days had been shortened, even the elect would be deceived. Their subtlety thus far has been rather lacking.

3 thoughts on “Tune in this Friday, when antipope explains the coming re-education to the yoots

  1. What on earth? I remember when God’s name would be mentioned at least once. Here……nada. The sinister sounding part is the “education that is being born.” Either it’s a bad translation or something worse.
    O Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on us all.

  2. Oooo, ooo, ooo. Can I register to be a speaker? Here’s my brief speech if I could open the conference…

    In the beginning GOD CREATED heaven and EARTH… And God created man to His own image: to the image of God he created him: male and female he created them… And God blesses them saying: Increase and multiply, and FILL THE EARTH AND SUBDUE IT.

