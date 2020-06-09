Katie and Steve win the internet for today

Absolutely nothing will satisfy those who would want to change the past, because even changing the past would not actually satisfy them. See how this works? They hate you, and they want you dead. If you think it’s within your power to appease the ideology, while you yet live, then you’re on the wrong side. And dead.

Now, on a separate but altogether related matter:

Minor quibble with Steven’s timeline. The first major protests/riots were on 29 May. So we really should start seeing something like +100K new cases PER DAY starting in FOUR days.

Right, Dr. Fauci?

