This was mentioned briefly by Dr. Mazza during the last Barnhardt podcast. Recent events have brought it into much sharper focus.
June 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – There is a small part of an interview conducted by the well-respected American historian and book author, William Thomas Walsh, with the Fatima seer Sister Lucia that might now strike a special note with us, in light of the ongoing disorderly and revolutionary conditions in the U.S.
Speaking with the seer in 1946 about the Blessed Mother’s earlier request that Russia be consecrated by the Pope together with the bishops in the world to Her Immaculate Heart, Sister Lucia told Professor Walsh:
“What Our Lady wants is that the Pope and all the bishops in the world shall consecrate Russia to her Immaculate Heart on one special day. If this is done, she will convert Russia and there will be peace. If it is not done, the errors of Russia will spread through every country in the world.”
“Does this mean,” Walsh then asked, “in your opinion, that every country, without exception, will be overcome by Communism?” And Sister Lucia answered: “Yes.”
As the translator of this interview, Father Manuel Rocha, was later to reveal, Walsh then asked explicitly about the United States of America, adding: “and does that mean the United States of America, too?” Whereupon Sister Lucia responded once more time with “yes.”
The entire article at LSN is well worth your time. It’s a handy reference on the past three months, and how we got to this. HERE
2 thoughts on “Sister Lucia believed USA would become Communist without consecration of Russia”
Dear Mark,
Some Catholics have recently considered Sister Lucia´s confirmation that “every country, without exception, will be overcome by Communism” would include the USA. This writer wonders how many good Catholics have overlooked the more important application of the quote with respect to Vatican City, officially the Vatican City State, which is the smallest independent country in the world. The Vatican was NOT excluded from warning issued by the Queen of Heaven. Take a moment to think about what that implies and what appears to be happening in Rome today.
Sincerely yours in the Passion of the Church,
The interview was in 1946 so it was the real Sister Lucia who said this. I often wonder what really happened to her. Honestly, I don’t know how the Pope Benedict lives with himself knowing what he surely knows about the real Sister Lucia’s fate before 1960.
But, I digress. To the subject of this post, yeah… not good. What I see happening is pretty much on parallel with the French and the later Bolshevik Revolution. The “useful idiots” as Lenin referred to them, have had their riots and looting and now they’re unfortunately succeeding in getting effeminate mayors and city councils to de-fund and demonize the police. I guess crime really does pay!
Where this is going is not good. We are seriously at the point where the main thing we need to pray for is the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart. No one on this earth can turn things around – not Trump, not Putin and certainly not any priest, bishop or cardinal. We’ve gone too far and Divine Intervention is our only hope.