I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Arizonans are not dying in droves

Riots are over, virus is baaaack.

Except, it’s not. And this time, even people in the “harder hit” regions aren’t buying it.

Allow me to address the misinformation about Arizona that is being spread by certain pundits?

Background: Arizona has been fully open for one month. Fully open. In reality, the only businesses closed here back in March were restaurants’ indoor dining rooms, salons, and gyms. No one stopped going out, ever. Surface streets have been bustling the entire time, except for a very short lull in that third or fourth week of March. Packed supermarkets, home improvement stores, and drive thru windows throughout.

My first post-corona dining experience was on May 18, indoors. Employees wearing masks. Since then, some establishments are actively promoting that their employees are NOT wearing masks, and if you’re uncomfortable with that, please don’t come. Citizens are taking philosophical decisions and FLOCKING to these places. I was at one such last Friday, that was absolutely packed at 4:30pm. It is located next to a hospital, you see, and shift change is at 4pm. So all the doctors and nurses come to this place, still in their scrubs. Instead of social distancing, they sit at the bar. A few of them were shooting pool. They know.

Are you starting to see the picture? With a two week incubation period, shouldn’t we all be dead by now? The corona has had a full month to do its dirty deadly job, and everyone here knows it has really had three months or more, because no one was locked down or shamed into staying home, ever. If anything, people went out MORE, because gyms were closed. They had to alter the parking regulations at the mountain parks, because they were overflowing. I can’t stress this enough. There was an intentional non-enforcement of the “stay at home” order.

We do have more reported cases now, which tends to happen when you do a testing blitz with tens of thousands of tests, you’re going to get a few positives. AZDHS.GOV is reporting 36K total “cases related to” corona as of this morning, in a state with 8,000,000 people. If you click the website and look at hospital capacity, keep in mind that the +50% surge capacity is in addition to what you see in the charts.

Of 6600 total occupied hospital beds, 1450 are “covid related.”

Of 1300 total occupied ICU beds, 452 are “covid related.”

We have tons of extra capacity, and hospitals have not even had to implement surge procedures. Yes, our number of confirmed cases continues to rise. Why? Because we are averaging over 10K tests PER DAY over the last month. The testing blitz coincides with the date everything opened back up. But I repeat myself.

We now have 470K completed tests, 36K confirmed cases, and 1186 deaths.

Who died?

So is it safe to assume the 21-54 year old demographic can go out to eat?

Folks, look for Arizona to come under ever more scrutiny. There will be massive pressure, nationally, for Governor Ducey to reinstate lockdown, force public chin diapers, close businesses, etc. You know the preternatural is involved here. Pray for Ducey and for AZ director of public health, Cara Christ.