Shocking (not): Corona patients with underlying conditions 12x more likely to die… from something

It is a little shocking that WaPo published it. HERE

Direct link to the CDC data dump: HERE

Among COVID-19 cases, the most common underlying health conditions were cardiovascular disease (32%), diabetes (30%), and chronic lung disease (18%). Hospitalizations were six times higher and deaths 12 times higher among those with reported underlying conditions compared with those with none reported.

Hospitalizations were six times higher among patients with a reported underlying condition (45.4%) than those without reported underlying conditions (7.6%). Deaths were 12 times higher among patients with reported underlying conditions (19.5%) compared with those without reported underlying conditions (1.6%).

Of the 71K “corona-related” deaths in this report, 39K had at least one underlying condition, and 62K were over age 60.

Sooooo it seems that older folks and compromised folks should take extra precautions.

