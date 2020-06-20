City of Phoenix “mandates” masks: Nope to the nope, Mayor Kate

“All persons six years old or older who are present in the City of Phoenix shall have possession of a face covering described in Arizona Department of Public Health Face Covering Guidance… when they leave their home or place of residence and shall wear the face-covering whenever they are within six feet of another person who is not a member of their family or household,” the mandate states.

Phoenix City Council has officially implemented a mandatory mask ordinance to help #StopTheSpread of #COVID19 in our community. The ordinance in its entirety can be found here, and more details including an FAQ will be available shortly: https://t.co/nxw72JWg0G — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 19, 2020

It’s kind of funny though, because Mayor Kate was too scared to put any teeth into it. She’s just a baby Leftist, you see.

Who are exempt from wearing a face covering?

Those with a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Children under six years old. I have a mental health condition known as Death to Communism.

Those with a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Children under six years old. People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering. CHECK

People engaging in organized group or team sports, exercise or other physical activities where it is not practicable or feasible to wear a mask or physically distance. Wuhoo no go on field court or rink, need MLB NHL NBA NFL $$

People in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or medical treatments. Wuhoo no go to doctor or dentist or botox

So you can literally say whatever you want, or say nothing at all, and you’re exempt. I mean, it makes it totally impossible to feel like a badass.

She also threw in this gem:

People are not expected to wear a mask while swimming.

Also, if you’re out at the bars and restaurants, you’re totally good to go. Wuhoo no go there.

Restaurant patrons do not have to wear a mask when they are eating or drinking at their table or seating area.

It’s hard to believe that a majority of the population cannot see what is going on here.