My 98 year old grandma beat the corona. Beat it like a rented mule.

98 years old, bedridden in a nursing home for the past six years. Diagnosed 15 May. Tested positive for antibodies 19 June. Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.

Half of all the residents ended up contracting it, and most survived, probably because they weren’t all forced on vents the second they were diagnosed.

~500 total residents, 244 positive for corona. Only 12 remaining active cases, 232 outcomes.

60 deaths. Roughly 75% survival rate, inside a petri dish. Oh, and in the same time period last year, they had 40 deaths. So only 20 more deaths than would have been expected in the past three months. Those that did die probably had three or more serious underlying conditions.

The things you can learn from an honest facility with no agenda. Imagine how much FedGov money they lost by not forcing death by vent on all those patients.

