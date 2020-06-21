Remember that part about praying for your enemies?
These are lost souls. They need prayers, and they need spiritual warriors to oppose them, for their own good. I am going to go down there and help them. Remember, never engage the demons directly. A layman has no authority over demons; you will be laughed at, and worse. Go to God, His angels, and His saints. Act like a father by imploring the Father. The Blessed Mother and St. Michael are at the ready. If you can spare an Ave for me, I wouldn’t mind.
Who do I think I am, to take up this battle?
Who do I have to be?
3 thoughts on “Nothing like some heavy spiritual warfare on Father’s Day afternoon”
Heard it on a recent podcast. You don’t have to be a fitting instrument….God will make you a fitting instrument. That’s who you are Mark!
Ave’s sent. God bless and the Virgin protect you always!
I hope these guys are wearing Covid masks.
Praying for you.