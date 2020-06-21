Nothing like some heavy spiritual warfare on Father’s Day afternoon

Remember that part about praying for your enemies?

These are lost souls. They need prayers, and they need spiritual warriors to oppose them, for their own good. I am going to go down there and help them. Remember, never engage the demons directly. A layman has no authority over demons; you will be laughed at, and worse. Go to God, His angels, and His saints. Act like a father by imploring the Father. The Blessed Mother and St. Michael are at the ready. If you can spare an Ave for me, I wouldn’t mind.

Who do I think I am, to take up this battle?

Who do I have to be?