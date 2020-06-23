Phoenix 911 clogged by Karens

Real emergencies going unanswered because Karen spied a unmasked shopper walking against the arrows in Aisle 7. Police chief makes video, pleading for Karen to stand down.

Phoenix 911 clogged by Karens

  1. You know what would solve all this Karen nonsense? More children. People don’t have enough to do.

    Found your blog through Barnhardt. Really enjoy it.

    1. You got that right! They get bored with their cats, fancy cars, and huge homes they don’t clean. So what do they do? They start trouble by calling out people for stuff like this when they could be doing something productive, like raising a generation of real Catholics. But alas, they think the world is overpopulated. 🙄

