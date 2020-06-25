Dr Mazza has been working overtime and needs your help!

In case you haven’t heard, Dr. Edmund Mazza is the new superstar in the research field regarding the identity of the one true Pope of the One True Church. The information he has unearthed in the past few months will no doubt be critical evidence when the time comes for this whole thing to be juridically settled. Just completed third Mazzacast episode of the Barnhardt podcast, to be posted shortly. More great stuff.

Dr. Mazza needs your help. He lost is teaching position over the fact that he is Catholic. He has expenses mounting.

Donate HERE.

