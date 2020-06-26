CDC finally admits TENS OF MILLIONS of people in the U.S. have already had the corona, never knew it, and LIVED

At least 20,000,000 people, most of whom never knew it. It’s a mild cold virus, in most people. HERE
And if 10x more people have had it then reported, you know what that means? It means the mortality rate is ten times lower than reported. Around 0.005, actually. But even that isn’t right, because almost all who died at the beginning were either purposely murdered by vent, murdered by forced contamination of congregate settings, or otherwise compromised/elderly/nursing homes. Meaning, the death rate moving forward in time with continue much lower.
I’m short on time today, but Denninger has two great write ups on this, including an explanation of why the corona is much more serious in some (very few) people:
How The NIH, Fauci And @RealDonaldTrump Killed Mom
More pesky facts:
The Nasty On Coronavirus: Quick Hit
Presume the following, all of which are facts:
1. CDC says we have 10x as many people who have had Coronavirus as were tested (e.g. for every symptomatic tested we have 10 who never were and are either asymptomatic or think it’s something else — they sneeze, etc) By the way, they really do say this — that’s not conjecture on my part.
2. We know there is material cross-immunity. We knew this in February (Diamond Princess)
3. NY has recorded 390,000 positives. Multiply by 10, that’s 3.9 million people. This is almost-exactly 20% of the population.
4. If 50%, more or less, have cross-immunity the remaining susceptible population is approximately 30%.
HERD SUPPRESSION IS 66%, MORE OR LESS, FOR AN R0 OF 3.0.
This is why you can loot, burn and riot in NY, with zero social distancing, and nothing happens. There should have been tens of thousands of primary infections from that event and over 100,000 secondary infections before the primary infected persons got sick enough to seek treatment in NY. The facts are that this didn’t happen…
Full article HERE
One thought on “CDC finally admits TENS OF MILLIONS of people in the U.S. have already had the corona, never knew it, and LIVED”
And yet our governor just started another shutdown process in Texas.
I’m so fed up with this stuff. These politicians play games instead of being truthful. Either cowardly or too lazy to do the right thing.
Elections coming up, etc.