CDC finally admits TENS OF MILLIONS of people in the U.S. have already had the corona, never knew it, and LIVED

OK, enough of the bull**** (again)

We know at this point Covid-19 is a bi-phasic disease. That is, in most people it presents either asymptomatic or with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. That’s what the vast majority of people experience, including a very significant percentage of people at “high risk.”

Indeed even the CDC is now admitting that ten times the number of people that have “tested positive” have actually had Covid-19. This, of course, means the death rate is 1/10th that reported. I pointed this out — that the data we had was only supportable as valid if there was a monstrous number of people who were “silently” infected in March.

In some small percentage of the people infected they may or may not get that set of symptomology but irrespective of that they also get a far more-serious set. These are the people who wind up the ICU and die. We know what the co-morbidities are that greatly increase the risk of that happening — in some cases by a factor of 10 or more. But there is no guarantee for anyone that they won’t get the more-serious set of conditions.

The NIH explicitly recommends against screening for two markers (sequentially, if necessary) that we know, through clinical experience and have known since March, are markers for the more-serious form of the disease when someone originally presents to a medical facility. The cost of such a screening test is about $20.

Further, there are exactly zero circumstances under which a high reading on that first test is not indicative of a serious problem of some sort in the human body. D-dimer, the test in question, is a byproduct of blood clotting; if it is elevated there is abnormal clotting activity going on somewhere; it does not tell you where, but it does tell you what.

One potential cause of the first test being abnormal is cardiac clotting. That’s very bad for obvious reasons, and ruling it out costs about an additional $10-12 to test troponin level, which is a cardiac enzyme indicating distress in the heart muscle. (If that one’s positive, by the way, you’re probably being admitted to the hospital, but not for Covid — for a serious heart problem!)…

Full article HERE