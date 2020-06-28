More breadcrumbs in the combox. There are a number of things to unpack here, but foremost are the quotes from Fr. E. Sylvester Berry, about whom you will be hearing more very shortly. Happy Sunday.
The Splendor of Truth
“The chiefs [bishops], the leaders of the people of God have neglected prayer and penance, and the demon has obscured their intelligence; they have become wandering stars which the old devil will drag along with his tail to make them perish. God will allow the old serpent to place divisions among those who reign, in every society and in every family. Physical and moral agonies will be suffered; God will abandon mankind to itself and will send chastisements which will follow one after the other[…]” – excerpt taken from Our Lady of La Salette’s Secret to Mélanie Calvatin in September 19, 1846. In 1879, the full text received the imprimatur of Bishop Salvatore Luigi Zola, C.R.L., the Bishop of Lecce, Italy and Melanie sent a copy to Pope Leo XIII
“That Satan will [must] rule from the Vatican… the pope will be his [servant] slave.”
– St. Maximillian Kolbe heard this from Masons marching in Rome (16 Oct 1917)
“The Papacy will be attacked by all the powers of hell. In consequence the Church will suffer great trials and afflictions in securing a successor upon the throne of Peter… It is a matter of history that the most disastrous periods for the Church were times when the Papal throne was vacant, or when anti-popes contended with the legitimate head of the Church. Thus also shall it be in those evil days to come.” – Rev. E. Sylvester Berry, The Apocalypse of St. John (1921), p. 120-128
“The prophecies of the Apocalypse [book of Revelation] show that Satan will imitate the Church of Christ to deceive mankind; he will set up a church of Satan in opposition to the Church of Christ. Antichrist will assume the role of Messiahs; his prophet will act the part of Pope; and there will be imitations of the Sacraments of the Church. There will also be lying wonders in imitation of the miracles wrought in the Church.” – Rev. E. Sylvester Berry, The Church of Christ: An Apologetic and Dogmatic Treatise (1927), p. 119
14 So the Lord cut off from Israel head and tail,
palm branch and reed in one day—
15 the elder and honored man is the head,
and the prophet who teaches lies is the tail;
16 for those who lead this people lead them astray, and those who are led by them are swallowed up.
– Isaiah 9:14-16 (RSVCE)
In Isaias 9:15-17, the tail is the symbol of lying, hypocrisy and false doctrines. – Rev. Herman Kramer, The Book of Destiny, pdf p. 201 (1955) [NOTE: The tail is also the symbol of error and deceit.]
“The tail of the devil is functioning in the disintegration of the Catholic world. The darkness of Satan has entered and spread throughout the Catholic Church even to its summit. Apostasy, the loss of the faith, is spreading throughout the world and into the highest levels within the Church.” – Pope Paul VI, October 13, 1977 in a formal address marking the 60th Anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun as quoted in the Milan-based daily Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, p. 7 of its issue dated October 14, 1977
“The Message of Fatima is a call to conversion, alerting humanity to have nothing to do with the “dragon” whose “tail swept down a third of the stars of Heaven and cast them to the earth” (Apoc. 12:4). […] In her motherly concern, the Blessed Virgin came here to Fátima to ask men and women “to stop offending God, Our Lord, who is already very offended.” It is a mother’s sorrow that compels her to speak; the destiny of her children is at stake. For this reason she asks the little shepherds: “Pray, pray much and make sacrifices for sinners; many souls go to hell because they have no one to pray and make sacrifices for them.” – Pope John Paul II Homily for the Beatification of Jacinta and Francisco at Fatima on May 13, 2000 [NOTE: “a third of the stars of Heaven” has been traditionally interpreted as fallen clergy; cardinals, bishops and priests who are at the service of Satan]
Anyone think the quotations above are happening now and continuing to enfold with each passing day?