Randomly stumbled upon: iPhone turns 13 today

Thirteen years ago today, iPhone was introduced. Feast of SS Peter and Paul. I wonder the prophetic significance of that.

It wasn’t the first smartphone, but it might as well have been. Apple lover or hater, if you were alive when it happened, you know just how revolutionary this was. You don’t even need to be a geek… normal people remember the first time they touched one and interacted with it. I was BlackBerry at the time, and I couldn’t even get my head around how this thing was all touchscreen and one button. What the heck is an app? Oooh, it comes with up to 8GB… wow! The user experience was so far beyond anything on the market, so intuitive and even fun, that you knew instantly that this was going to change everything. The rare marketing slogan that turned out to be an understatement.

Try explaining to someone younger than 20 what life was like before smartphones. Even better, try taking away their smartphone for an hour, and see what happens.

The iPhone was released in the United States on June 29, 2007 at the price of $499 for the 4 GB model and $599 for the 8 GB model, both requiring a 2-year contract.[20] Thousands of people were reported to have waited outside Apple and AT&T retail stores days before the device’s launch;[21] many stores reported stock shortages within an hour of availability. To avoid repeating the problems of the PlayStation 3 launch, which caused burglaries and even a shooting, off-duty police officers were hired to guard stores overnight.[22][23]

I see all of these virtual high school graduations happening. None of today’s graduates has ever lived without a supercomputer in their pocket. Never has the sum of mankind’s knowledge been available so readily, so cheaply, so easily.

Alas, TikTok and porn.

Saints Peter and Paul, pray for us.