If you haven’t already considered where to draw the line…

Via Briggs::

Did somebody say conspiracy theory? Covi-pass comes close. I’m not saying it’s mark-of-the-beast or anything. But there is no earthly reason for this, no scientific justification, no sane explanation.

Putting all your health info on a chip a private company can control? And which you need to “return to work”? What could go wrong?

Arizona bars, gyms, movie theaters, etc all closed down again last night by state mandate. Lawsuits have already been filed this morning. I will have more to write on the hospitalizations and whatnot later.

But the only thing I see people in a panic over is if they spot someone without a chin diaper. That part has gotten really bad. Every business now has signage up at the entrance. You will be accosted if you disobey. More to come on this topic, as well.