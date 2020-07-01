“I now believe that only Benedict is pope…and that Bergoglio is an anti-pope. I crossed over that line on June 25th.”

I now believe that only Benedict is pope…and that Bergoglio is an anti-pope. I am not dogmatic about this. If Catholics disagree, ok. If other Catholics think Bergoglio is pope, I understand, and I don’t hold it against them. There’ve been saints who swore fealty to anti -popes before. It happens. But as for me, I crossed over that line on June 25th. I’ve toyed with the thought before. (See also HERE). I’ve even occasionally speculated that Bergoglio was the False Prophet. Indeed, much of what I’ve shared about that man has been unflattering. But I finally stepped to the other side of the argument this month. And now I’m in the “Bennyvacantist” camp.

What pushed me to this point? Was it something Bergoglio said or did? Was I just in a bad mood? Am I letting my emotions dictate my position? No.

First thing’s first. I thank Ann Barnhardt for doing yeoman’s work, and laying down the base foundation for this stance. She was one of the very first to boldly and publicly propose the idea that Bergoglio was not pope. She was the first to take the leap, believe in this conviction, and live it through, no matter the consequences to her reputation. As every year passes that we see a man pretending to be Vicar of Christ —a man whose public actions are obviously not directed by the Holy Spirit—Barnhardt becomes more and more vindicated in her position. Her’s has been a long game, in which the fullness of time would prove her right.

But what ultimately convinced me this June was the discussion from Dr. Edmund Mazza on both Taylor Marshall’s and Ann Barnhardt’s shows. Mazza lays down the idea that, basically, Pope Benedict XVI, being the tricky academic that he is, tried to bifurcate the papacy in an unconventional manner, so much so that his own “resignation” was incomplete, imperfect, and unclear. In his own mind, Pope Benedict XVI believes he successfully bifurcated the papacy, as he’s claimed at least a few times. But in reality, Pope Benedict’s little academic word-game trick is a total disaster, and instead, as Dr. Mazza explains, Pope Benedict has ceased being The Restrainer of the systemic Antichrist spirit that has unleashed itself upon the world these past seven years.