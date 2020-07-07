Can someone skilled in basic arithmetic help me out with this one?

Here are today’s Arizona charts, right off their own website. azdhs.gov

You’ve heard about the soaring infections and hospitalizations? The first chart shows the number of new hospitalizations per day.

The peak was June 15, at 99 new corona admissions. You can see the rate has dropped since then; let’s say an average of 35 new corona admissions per day over the past three weeks.

But what about the total hospital numbers; aren’t we running out of beds? Keep in mind, every patient is being tested for corona, no matter what they are being admitted for. Most corona victims aren’t sick. Elective surgeries started back up six weeks ago, there was a huge backlog, and they haven’t stopped. Here are the total corona inpatient numbers:

We see the numbers ticking up, more or less in line with that average of 35 new admissions per day, right? Small discrepancies are okay, because this chart is a live look each day, while the first chart plots the data back to the admission date, not the date it was reported. So all this seems to jive, right?

Not so fast.

Do you want to see a really steep spike? Check out the discharge numbers:

We are now averaging over 400 discharges PER DAY in the last week.

So if we average 35 new admissions per day…

And we subtract 400 discharges per day…

Why are the hospitalizations going up?

Hmmmm.