Catholic Church loots US taxpayers BILLIONS while Marxist bishops enjoy staying closed

“We don’t care if you want the sacraments. We don’t want you all up in our grill, and we are getting paid to stay shut down anyway. Go watch Mass on your computer. We dispensed you, you filthy petri dish.”

I’m paraphrasing, of course.

Top headline on drudge, 9:18am 10 July 2020:

The reportage from AP goes on to state that it’s almost certain the payouts exceeded $3.5B, in reality.

Full article HERE. Note that FedGov did not release the names of any grantees who asked for less than $150K. There are surely oodles more of those. So even the $3.5B is an underestimate.

Because the Catholic Church surely qualifies as a “Small Business,” you know.

This is not going to go over well with the general population, folks. Not at all.