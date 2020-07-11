Hey, remember that existential health crisis when New Jersey had to ban dippy eggs?

Ah, yes. New Jersey in the early 90s. Smelled like teen spirit. I was still in my first job out of college, living in the shadow of the Meadowlands, about eight miles west of NYC.

There was this thing. Some people got sick from salmonella. Errybody’s gonna die, gotta take drastic action. Somebody save us!

So the People’s Ministry of Public Safety banned sunny-side-up eggs. Banned soft boiled eggs. Banned over-easy eggs. Banned Bearnaise sauce. Banned Hollandaise sauce. Banned Caesar salad.

Not the Babylon Bee, folks. This happened. Law took effect 1 January 1992. Was repealed once hysteria subsided.

You’ve never heard of this?

Well, go ahead and google “Dippy eggs banned in NJ”