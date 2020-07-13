You can’t make it up.
I am sure those parishioners were soooo relieved he was wearing a mask whilst arsoning.
Be kind. Stay safe.
The Splendor of Truth
One thought on “WHAT A RELIEF: Arsonist at Florida church was following proper corona protocol”
The word on this clown is that he was a schizophrenic deliberately off his meds, of a very anti-Catholic, over-the-top fundamentalist mentality. Good news in a way; at least not an evil Commy Black Lives Matter/Antifa type.