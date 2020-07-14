Drip some most pure irony onto your favorite breakfast cereal

Posted on

Pure and thick. Like Canadian maple syrup in February. 

Be sure to click over and read the comments.

 

One thought on “Drip some most pure irony onto your favorite breakfast cereal

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.