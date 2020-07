Wouldn’t it be better to say, Thanks Be to God, we finally have a red-pilled bishop?

It took me YEARS of plodding through hermeneutic of continuityland until I understood what really happened. Of course the bishops all played along, when it appeared that then men at the top might actually be Catholic, with good intentions.

The time is now, fellas. Christ came not to bring peace, but the sword. It’s time for choosing.