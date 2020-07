Remember that time an 18 year old girl marched an army into Reims, France, and took the city by the force of her own reputation? She had displayed such prowess in her military strategy and battlefield tactics, the city surrendered without a skirmish.

The next morning, 591 years ago today, she oversaw the Coronation of Charles VII, the former Dauphin, at the Reims Cathedral.

This is my birth saint (30 May), so I fully admit my bias. But come on. She brought two assault weapons to a coronation.