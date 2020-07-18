‘Trust Stamp’ Vaccine Record to be integrated into MASTERCARD, funded by Gates of Hell

As mentioned a billion times previously, visibility is a glorious thing. It is just wonderful how God puts truth on display, for those with eyes to see. How many nefarious plots are currently underway in the earthly realm? How many of them plainly obvious? How many of them are tied together? Yet calling out even one of them will get you lumped in with chemtrailers and flat-earthers.

Have you noticed that cash has been banned? Well, it’s still legal, if you have exact change, or if you want to overpay to the nearest dollar. Because the stores don’t have any change, you see. Some stores have signs up that they are not accepting cash at all. So you are forced to pay by card, which means you can no longer purchase anything anonymously. It also means your credit/debit card company can cut you off for whatever reason… like not having had a government-mandated vaccine.

Not being able to buy or sell without having a certain mark… rings a bell.

A biometric digital identity platform that “evolves just as you evolve” is set to be introduced in “low-income, remote communities” in West Africa thanks to a public-private partnership between the Bill Gates-backed GAVI vaccine alliance, Mastercard and the AI-powered “identity authentication” company, Trust Stamp. The program…will see Trust Stamp’s digital identity platform integrated into the GAVI-Mastercard “Wellness Pass,” a digital vaccination record and identity system that is also linked to Mastercard’s click-to-play system that powered by its AI and machine learning technology called NuData. Mastercard, in addition to professing its commitment to promoting “centralized record keeping of childhood immunization” also describes itself as a leader toward a “World Beyond Cash,” and its partnership with GAVI marks a novel approach towards linking a biometric digital identity system, vaccination records, and a payment system into a single cohesive platform. The effort, since its launch nearly two years ago, has been funded via $3.8 million in GAVI donor funds in addition to a matched donation of the same amount by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In early June, GAVI reported that Mastercard’s Wellness Pass program would be adapted in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Around a month later, Mastercard announced that Trust Stamp’s biometric identity platform would be integrated into Wellness Pass as Trust Stamp’s system is capable of providing biometric identity…

