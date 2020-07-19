“Safety First”

If 2020 were a picture, this would be it.

Not that I’m any more in favor of helmet laws than I am mask laws, but just pause and consider the multiplicity of maladies going on here.

Don’t want to wear a helmet? That’s your decision. No eye protection? You just made yourself a menace to everyone around you.

But thanks so much for masking up on the open road to slow the spread, you know.

This is what we are up against.