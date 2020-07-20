Oxford “vaccine” which already failed three months ago is now somehow safe and effective… Cha-ching!

From earlier today:

The vaccine – called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 – is being developed at unprecedented speed. It is made from a genetically engineered virus that causes the common cold in chimpanzees.It has been heavily modified, first so it cannot cause infections in people and also to make it “look” more like coronavirus. Scientists did this by transferring the genetic instructions for the coronavirus’s “spike protein” – the crucial tool it uses to invade our cells – to the vaccine they were developing. This means the vaccine resembles the coronavirus and the immune system can learn how to attack it.

A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and triggers an immune response. Trials involving 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and T-cells that can fight coronavirus. The findings are hugely promising, but it is still too soon to know if this is enough to offer protection and larger trials are under way. The UK has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine.

It’s funny, though. This same “vaccine” was already reported as having failed, back in May. I guess when AstraZeneca has $1B on the line, the fudge factor gets pretty high.

Did Oxford’s COVID-19 Vaccine Fail? Some Troubling Questions about ChAdOx1

MAY 22, 2020

Unfortunately, according to interpretation of recent preclinical study monkey data, Oxford University’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine called ChAdOx1 failed to prevent the study monkey’s from being infected with SARS-CoV-2, dashing the UK’s hopes of a safe and effective vaccine this year. Among the top candidates in the global vaccine race, details emerged squashing hopes for the short run.

Apparently, a group of macaque monkeys were infected with COVID-19 and treated with the Oxford University experimental vaccine. The results revealed that the vaccine failed to block infection and it did not stop the animals from spreading the infection to others monkeys…

Dr. William Haseltine, writing in Forbes, questioned why they would continue the study in humans. According to Dr. Haseltine, the data—uploaded to preprint server BioRxiv—reveals that actually all of the monkeys exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and treated with the promising Oxford vaccine called ChAdOx1 became infected with the disease when the factoring in the analysis of recovery of virus genomic RNA from nasal secretions. Haseltine continued that the delta between vaccinated monkeys and unvaccinated monkeys was nil. One interpretation of this fact: all of the monkeys were infected by SARS-CoV-2 and hence, the vaccine really doesn’t work! Haseltine contrasts this to recent Sinovac trial, which revealed that those monkeys infected with the highest doses showed no trace of virus from the throat, lung or rectum. Derek Lowe suggests this may not be an “apples to apples” comparison. However, there are complexities that must be considered before making sweeping declarations.

The UK’s Express reported that according to Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, if this same scenario occurred in humans, the vaccine would not serve as a hinderance to the pathogen nor from spreading it to others. Professor Ball commented that the whole trial should be re-considered.

Apparently the vaccine team responded, “As we write the clinical trials of these vaccines continue and we will soon have results giving us a better indication of the safety and potential efficacy of Oxford vaccine. The world needs multiple vaccines and it is our hope that of the many vaccines in development at least some will show promising efficacy and rapidly move to late-stage trials subsequent to approval as soon as possible.” HERE