She mad: ABC15 PHX demands governor explain why nobody is showing up to get tested for corona

PHOENIX — Arizona now has the ability to do 5,000 tests a day through its free surge testing, but where are the people?

It took four days for Arizona to reach 5,000 tests despite the state saying they could test 5,000 people a day.

On Monday, Arizona reported 5,537 tests since the surge sites started last Friday.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services said that there are thousands of free COVID-19 tests still available. “The free testing offered at our surge testing sites is available to all Arizonans, whether or not you live in these areas,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “We encourage anyone who wants to get tested for COVID-19 to take advantage of this opportunity, even if you do not have symptoms. No one will be turned away.”

ABC15 asked the governor’s office where the people are as the demand seems to have dropped.

A member of the governor’s staff said they are seeing positive signs in terms of the decline in case growth, percent positivity and in the COVID-like illness surveillance, but adds we can’t let up.